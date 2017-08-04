Robbie Keane set for India after joining Atletico de Kolkata

Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane has signed for the 11th club of his career by teaming up with Teddy Sheringham at Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata.

Sheringham manages the side which was founded only three years ago when the Indian Super League came into existence and Keane becomes the first foreign player to join.

The 37-year-old has penned a one-season deal in India and said: “I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments.

“At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me.

Join us in welcoming Robbie Keane to the #ATK family. #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/q9kv6VLyes — Atlético de Kolkata (@atletidekolkata) August 4, 2017

“To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season.”

The Indian season only runs from early October until mid-December, leaving the option open for Keane to potentially join a club in England during the January transfer window.

That means that he will have to wait a few months before getting underway, making it almost a year since he played competitive action after finishing up with LA Galaxy last November. However, he has been training with Shamrock Rovers in the intervening period.

Welcoming the arrival, Sheringham said: “His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team.

“I am sure ATK’s striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side.

“I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL.”