Republic of Ireland leapfrog rivals to go 23rd in Fifa rankings

Argentina and Brazil ranked one and two in the world; Wales 12th, ahead of England

Emmet Malone

Martin O’Neill with Taoiseach Enda Kenny at Thursday’s Euro 2020 logo launch. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland has moved up 10 places to number 23 in the latest Fifa world ranking list, with Martin O’Neill’s side leapfrogging qualification rivals Austria as well as the likes of Turkey, Slovakia and Hungary following its win in Vienna earlier this month.

Argentina are still rated as the game’s top international side, but Brazil, who beat them 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier this month, are up to number two with Germany slipping back slightly.

Ireland are now one place behind the Netherlands in the table while Wales are 12th, one place ahead of England.

“I do think they [the rankings] are sometimes a bit quirky, and I don’t change my mind on that,” said O’Neill on hearing the news. “But it will give them [the players] a lift if they haven’t had a lift from the Austria game. I’m pleased, but I do think they’re a bit quirky.”

