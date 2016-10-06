Republic of Ireland 1 Georgia 0: Player Ratings

22 Darren Randolph (West Ham United) 6

Sloppily booted the ball out under minimum pressure on nine minutes but besides that he was solid with one cautious parry off a 43 minute snap shot - the only major Georgia goal threat.

2 Seamus Coleman (Everton) 7

Drew a collective groan from the audience when turning back to Randolph with nine Irishmen ahead of him, perhaps knowing not to trust his left foot without a safety net. Deliveries into the box were consistently poor so he ran Ireland’s winner into the net.

3 Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) 6

Ball playing abilities appear to be the reason he started ahead of John O’Shea and was competent despite hints of shakiness when the Georgians worked a few passes outside the box.

7 Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) 6

Not in the centre half mould of O’Shea or Richard Keogh but the hope is he will become an ideal amalgamation of the two. Prone to errors but there were enough examples of his quality distribution to stay with him.

17 Stephen Ward (Burnley) 5

Began with an air of composure: a neat header, interception and two clean balls down the flank before he ran out of play in what can only be described as a childish manner. Now Brady is Ireland’s playmaker, seemingly, nobody else can fill the gaping hole at leftback.

19 Jon Walters (Stoke City) 6

Lovely cross for McClean’s disallowed goal but mostly guilty of poor touches, albeit when trying to create something from nothing in this turgid affair. Still, work rate and knowledge of where to appear remains in evidence.

13 Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) 6

Hard to find fault and seemed determined not to allow Ireland sink into their shell after going one-nil up. Unlucky yellow card, for studs showing, means he will be spared the trip to Moldova.

8 James McCarthy (Everton) 5

Despite being utterly devoid of adventure, sought to control the game’s tempo and it could be argued, positively, that he has developed a fluid understanding with Hendrick about when to hold and when to press.

10 Robbie Brady Norwich City) 6

Worryingly carried off. Not just inhabiting the 10 jersey but the playmaking role now, he started as he must go on, creativity oozing from his left boot, finding teammates with sharp passing. This didn’t last long.

11 James McClean (WBA) 7

Adventurous spirit who plays with a drive so obviously needed from others. Sent two headers back across the box with springing leaps, had a disallowed goal for offside, a crisp shot on target and nodded another off the crossbar.

9 Shane Long (Southampton) 6

Does his job admirably, and paid for it with injury, getting first touches ahead of Georgian defenders, but it will so rarely lead to anything but painful aftermath as he toils with his back to goal - hence the goal drought.

Substitutes 5

Robbie Brady leaves with ten minutes to go with Ireland leading 1-0 so Martin O’Neill sends in the most defensively minded midfielder he owns. Glenn Whelan’s arrival showed that Ireland were content to hang on. Nothing more.

Manager 7

O’Neill can nod towards the result, the three points, the four points from two outings, one in Serbia. Hard to quibble.