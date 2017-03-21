Phil Jones returns to Manchester United after picking up injury

The defender suffered an injury in England training ahead of their trip to face Germany

Phil Jones has pulled out of the England squad after picking up an injury in training ahead of the trip to Germany. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

Phil Jones has pulled out of the England squad after picking up an injury in training ahead of the trip to Germany.

The 25-year-old was hoping to make his first international appearance since November 2015 after an injury-disrupted period at Manchester United.

However, Jones has been forced to withdraw from the squad after picking up an injury ahead of Wednesday’s friendly in Germany.

A Football Association statement read: “Phil Jones has been released from the England squad after picking up an injury in training ahead of this evening’s trip to Germany.

“The Manchester United defender has returned to his club and will not be part of the group that flies to Dortmund this evening.

“There are no immediate plans to call up a replacement but, with Gary Cahill suspended for Sunday’s game against Lithuania, Gareth Southgate will assess his options following tomorrow’s match.”

Jones, who has impressed under Jose Mourinho this season, had been looking forward to proving his worth with England this week.

“Looking forward to it,” he said after United’s 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.

“It has been a while because of injuries and not been playing. Hopefully I can have a good week there and do well.

“People write people off too quickly. When you are not playing you are out of sight and out of mind, that’s football.

“But I have had a good run before a little knock and I am back now.”

Raheem Sterling missed Tuesday morning’s session at St George’s Park as he is on his own personal recovery plan following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, but there were no concerns surrounding him.

The winger was the only player absent, with City team-mate John Stones and Liverpool’s Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne taking part at Burton and the uncapped James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond also involved.

Jamie Vardy trained with his team-mates the day after revealing he received death threats following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking by Leicester last month.

