Paul Pogba rocket sets up France win over the Netherlands

Manchester United midfielder gets the only goal in key qualifying win in Amsterdam

Paul Pogba’s long-range effort gave France an important win over the Netherlands. Photograph: Afp

Paul Pogba’s long-range effort gave France an important win over the Netherlands. Photograph: Afp

 

Netherlands 0 France 1

France midfielder Paul Pogba scored with a swirling long-range shot after 30 minutes to secure a vital 1-0 win away to the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying on Monday.

The victory at the Amsterdam Arena elevated the Euro 2016 runners-up to overwhelming favourites to finish top of Group A and qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.

France lead on seven points along with Sweden, who won 3-0 against Bulgaria, while Netherlands are third on four points.

Although each country still has seven matches left, France’s win over the team expected to be their toughest opposition in the section hands Didier Deschamps‘ side a huge advantage.

Pogba hit his shot from midway between the halfway line and the edge of the Dutch penalty area and it swerved wickedly to fox goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who might have done better with his diving effort as he tried to save it.

The Netherlands made vociferous claims for a penalty four minutes before halftime when the ball struck Laurent Koscielny’s arm as he dived to block Vincent Janssen’s close-range shot but Slovenian referee Damir Skomina turned down the Dutch appeals.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.