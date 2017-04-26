Neil Taylor receives two game ban for tackle on Seámus Coleman

Wales defender Neil Taylor has been banned for two games for the tackle which left Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a double leg break.

Taylor was sent off in the 69th-minute of the goalless World Cup qualifying draw between the Republic and Wales at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 24, and was therefore due to serve an automatic one-match suspension.

But Fifa’s disciplinary committee have increased Taylor’s sanction to two matches, meaning the Aston Villa full-back will miss Wales’ next two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Austria.

The Football Association of Wales, said in a statement on Wednesday, “Following a meeting of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, the FAW can confirm that Neil Taylor has been suspended for two matches.

“Following his sending off against Republic of Ireland on March 24, Taylor is regarded as having breached art. 48 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”

Taylor, part of the Wales side which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer, will miss the trip to Serbia on June 11 and the home game against Austria on September 2.

Coleman’s injury, so bad that television broadcasters chose not to replay footage of the incident, shocked football and left the Everton defender facing a lengthy rehabilitation period.

The 28-year-old had surgery the day after the Dublin draw and has stayed in his native Ireland at the start of his recovery period.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman and captain Phil Jagielka both visited Coleman at his home in County Donegal earlier this month.

Coleman will be sidelined until next season but could be back running by August if his recovery goes to plan.