Moldova 1 Republic of Ireland 3: Player ratings

23 Darren Randolph (West Ham United) 6

Could have rushed out leading to equaliser but hardly to blame. Did look indecisive for that 50th minute punch onto a Moldovan boot. Got away with that but still found time to gift them a corner.

2 Seamus Coleman (Everton) 8

The night he took an iron grip of captaincy, proving a constant attacking threat and even found time to cover for his fellow defenders. Worrying yellow card because team can’t afford to lose him.

3 Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) 6

Partially caught out for Moldova equaliser. Maybe captaining England at underage doesn’t signal genuine leadership qualities but as the senior member of this centre half pairing he really needs to show more authority.

7 Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) 5

Badly caught out for Moldova equaliser. Maybe this shaky performance, to go with worrying lapses in concentration before, will allow him grow into the centre half most see traces of.

17 Stephen Ward (Burnley) 5

Also helped to create Moldova equaliser. Clunky passing combined with inaccuracy were in stark contrast to Hoolahan who sought to combine with him but they were on different wavelengths.

6 Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) 5

Lashed two torpedoes, one into the stand and second at red bodies, as he drove forward more than McCarthy. Plenty of poor or lateral distribution added nothing to the dire need to attack these below average opponents.

8 James McCarthy (Everton) 5

A master of anonymity. Some world class arm pointing, signalling possession away from his feet, shadow runs and the occasional basic pass. Mesmeric.

19 Jon Walters (Stoke City) 7

Unavoidable yellow card. Sparked to life on 52 minutes, sprinting down the right before a decent cross into the box but McClean blew it. Showed well in the air and proved way more effective at centre forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

14 Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) 8

We don’t deserve him. Lovely weighted pass, one of many, helped Shane Long end his scoring drought. Also created third goal. Movement in 12th minute, while surrounded by three defenders, should be reason enough to never drop him, ever again.

11 James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) 8

Scored twice and also drifted inside in build up to Long goal. Constantly available for heavy Ward and light Hoolahan balls before finally getting just rewards for all that graft.

9 Shane Long (Southampton) 7

First game in a long time when he wasn’t playing with back to goal. Got his 17th strike for Ireland and won his headers before injury curtailed another selfless, punishing performance.

Substitutes 6

Callum O’Dowda came in for the injured Long, forcing McClean to the right as Walters became spear-tip of this fearsome offensive machine. O’Dowda sought to play football. Hopefully he isn’t simulated.

Manager 7

Remains a lucky manager. Second and third goals didn’t come from tactical brilliance on sideline but Long injury. Still, seven points from three games is what it is.