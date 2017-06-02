Martin O’Neill strengthens Ireland squad for Uruguay clash

Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and John O’Shea among those invovled at the Aviva

Martin O’Neill has strengthened his Ireland squad for Sunday’s friendly with Uruguay. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Martin O’Neill has added nine players to the Republic of Ireland squad for Sunday’s friendly with Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland were beaten 3-1 by Mexico in New York during the early hours of Friday morning, as preparations for next weekend’s vital World Cup qualifier against Austria begain in earnest.

And O’Neill has welcomed a number of his big guns back into the fold for Sunday’s clash in Dublin.

Among those joining up with the squad - which has been expanded to 29 players - are Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Jonathan Walters and John O’Shea.

Kieren Westwood, Harry Arter, Aiden McGeady and Johnny Hayes are the other new additions, while goalscorer at the MetLife Stadium - Stephen Gleeson - is the only withdrawal.

Sunday’s friendly is a 6.0 kick off, and is live on eir Sport 1.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, John O’Shea, Kevin Long, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Eunan O’Kane, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Jonny Hayes

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick

