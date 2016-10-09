Majestic Tadic steers Serbia to 3-2 win over Austria

Serbia 3 Austria 2

Dusan Tadic maintained his impressive international form with a goal and two assists to give Serbia a 3-2 home win over Austria in an absorbing World Cup Group D qualifier in Belgrade on Sunday.

The Southampton winger volleyed a 74th-minute winner after the Austrians twice came from behind to cancel out an Aleksandar Mitrovic double in Red Star’s stadium.

Serbia are top of Group D on goal difference from the Republic of Ireland who also have seven points from three matches.

Mitrovic fired Serbia ahead in the sixth minute and gave them a 2-1 lead after Marcel Sabitzer had equalised. Marc Janko levelled again after some sloppy defending by the home side.

Tadic, who also scored one goal and set up the other two in Serbia’s 3-0 win in Moldova on Thursday, delighted the home fans when he popped up in the heart of the penalty box and drilled a shot past goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan.