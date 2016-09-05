Kosovo players cleared to feature in first ever World Cup qualifier

Fifa rule five key players eligible hours before historic clash against Finland on Monday

Nick Ames in Turku

Five Kosovo players have been cleared to feature in the nation’s first ever World Cup qualifier against Finland on Monday night just hours before kick off. Photograph: Getty

Five Kosovo players have been cleared to feature in the nation’s first ever World Cup qualifier against Finland on Monday night just hours before kick off. Photograph: Getty

 

Kosovo’s first-ever World Cup qualifying campaign has been given a lift by the news that five key players have been ruled eligible to face Finland on Monday evening by Fifa.

Milot Rashica, Herolind Shala, Amir Rrahmani, Alban Meha and Samir Ujkani, who have all previously been capped by Albania, were given clearance to switch nationality just under seven hours before Kosovo were scheduled to kick off in Turku. One other player, Valon Berisha, awaits confirmation that he can transfer from Norway but Kosovan sources are optimistic he will also be given permission later on Monday afternoon.

The news sparked emotional scenes in Turku’s Hamburger Bors hotel, where players and officials had gathered for much of the day amid growing tension. Ujkani, the team’s captain and goalkeeper, said he “went outside and cried … the relief came out of me” upon being given the green light. The squad’s focus now is on gathering themselves for a fixture they are confident of winning after a turbulent week of preparation in which the composition of the side has been unclear.

Kosovo were granted admission to Fifa in May, with players of Kosovan birth or heritage who had represented other countries invited to apply for a nationality switch to the governing body’s four-man players’ status committee.

The exact source of the administrative hold-ups has been unclear but there is little precedent for a European qualifier to be dogged by such uncertainty and questions will be asked of Fifa’s processes after a situation that descended into farce.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.