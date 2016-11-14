Ken Early: James McClean continues to thrive on passion
West Brom player knows now he is good enough for the top level, he has proven it
Republic of Ireland goalscorer James McClean battles with Austria’s Marko Arnautovic at the Ernst-Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria, during their World Cup Qualifying Group D encounter on Saturday night. Photograph: leonhard foeger/reuters
It’s a reasonable bet that if you were to conduct a poll to discover which Republic of Ireland player was the current favourite of the Ireland fans, the winner would be James McClean.