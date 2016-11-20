Jordan Henderson ‘visited strip club’ after win over Scotland

Reported to have happened on the same night Wayne Rooney pictured at a wedding

Jordan Henderson is reported to have visited a strip club after England’s win over Scotland. Photograph: Reuters/Carl Recine

England midfielder Jordan Henderson visited a strip club on the same night that Wayne Rooney was pictured looking worse for wear at the team hotel, according to reports.

Rooney, 31, has dominated the headlines since he was pictured wearing his training kit at a wedding at The Grove hotel following England’s 3-0 win over Scotland.

The Three Lions skipper has since apologised “unreservedly” to interim boss Gareth Southgate, the Football Association and young fans but reports in the Sun claim Henderson joined England team-mate Adam Lallana for a night out in Bournemouth last Saturday.

It is understood Henderson, teetotal for his entire career, drank water at the strip club and spent the day in Bournemouth, which included an evening meal with friends.

The England squad were given the day off but FA chief executive Martin Glenn has already promised a “proper investigation as to what went on” following the Rooney claims.

When contacted , the FA said it was in the process of reviewing its policy over players’ free time while on England duty.

The statement, released earlier in the week after the Rooney allegations, said: “England personnel have a responsibility to behave appropriately at all times. We will be reviewing our policy around free time while on international duty.”

Henderson captained England in Rooney’s injury-enforced absence in the 2-2 friendly draw against Spain on Tuesday at Wembley and was also involved throughout Liverpool’s goalless draw against Southampton on Saturday. He also captained England in the World Cup qualifier away to Slovenia in October.

Lallana opened the scoring against Spain from the penalty spot before going off with a groin injury during the first half and subsequently missed Liverpool’s trip to the south coast against his former club.

