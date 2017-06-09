John O’Shea remains quiet on Sunderland future

Ireland defender will not discuss club situation until after Austria game

John O’Shea leads the run during the Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre on Friday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

John O'Shea leads the run during the Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre on Friday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea is among a number of senior players not included on Sunderland’s retained list in the wake of relegation.

The vastly-experienced player’s current deal expires at the end of the month and as things stand, he will leave the club this summer.

However, O’Shea, 36, has indicated he will not discuss his future on Wearside until after Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria and there remains a chance he could yet be offered and accept an extension.

Like O’Shea, the names of Sebastian Larsson, Jan Kirchhoff, Will Buckley and short-term signings Joleon Lescott, Steven Pienaar, and Victor Anichebe do not appear on the list, while loan signings Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer and Javier Manquillo have returned to their parent clubs.

Jermain Defoe remains under contract, although the 34-year-old England striker has a release clause which means he can leave for free in the event of relegation amid speculation that he has already agreed a three-year deal with Bournemouth.

Also included are defender Sebastian Coates, whose loan move to Sporting Lisbon will become permanent on July 1st, Jeremain Lens and Adam Matthews, while Jordan Pickford, Donald Love, Paddy McNair, Didier Ndong, Lynden Gooch and Duncan Watmore are named on a separate list of players aged under 24.

Most of Sunderland’s squad members have relegation clauses in their contracts, which include a 40 per cent wage cut.

The Black Cats are currently without a manager following David Moyes’s departure and it seems certain that players will leave as the club attempts to cash in on some of its assets – Pickford and Lamine Kone are already attracting interest from elsewhere – while others look for pastures new.

