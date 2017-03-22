John O’Shea ready to step into the breach 17 years after debut

John O’Shea could have been resting up in Sunderland this week, recharging the batteries during the international break ahead of the next instalment in the club’s relegation battle.

He turns 36 next month and, having lost his place in the Irish defence, a decision to end his international career might have seemed like a natural enough one.

He’s happy now that he chose to soldier on, a chat with Martin O’Neill persuading him to shelve any retirement plans he might have considered after being dropped midway through Ireland’s run at Euro 2016.

With injury ruling both Shane Duffy and Ciaran Clark out of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales, O’Shea might now get to add to his 116-cap haul. If he had retired, he says, he would have been at home kicking himself this week, “that’s for sure”.

Duffy’s suspension saw O’Shea reclaim his place for the opening game of the campaign, the 2-2 draw away to Serbia last September, but since then he has been consigned to the bench, Duffy and Clark the first choice pairing at the centre of defence for O’Neill.

Having been an habitual starter since making his senior debut in 2001, how does that sit with the former Manchester United man?

“Well, it sits with me because of my age! I’m a realist so when I spoke to the manager about it in the summer, it was straightforward, it was never going to be an issue. I was always willing to be available for selection, and playing in the Premier League, in the competitive nature of that league, has always stood me in good stead.

“So you put yourself forward to be used and needed when required, that’s what I’ve been willing to do for my country. And coming across for your country is a proud moment for everyone. Growing up it’s always something you want to be a part of, so every time I do it I just enjoy it, switch off [from club matters] and focus totally on Ireland.”

Driving ambition

Another factor in his decision to play on was his desire to be part of a group that takes Ireland to the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

“I’ve not been to one, so that’s been a driving ambition. It’s parked to one side for me, you deal with what’s in front of you, you take that one step at a time, but obviously if we could get there, from a totally selfish point of view, that would be amazing.

“I’ve been very fortunate, whatever happens, happens. I’ve done okay in my career. But obviously not getting to a World Cup so far has been annoying to say the least, with how close we’ve come a couple of times.”

And he’s not ready yet to simply fill the role of the wise old head in the squad, proffering advice to the youngsters while watching from the sidelines.

“Well, the most important thing still for me is to be on the pitch,” he says, and that’s where he will be on Friday if O’Neill opts for him and Richard Keogh to replace Duffy and Clarke.

It would mark the tenth anniversary of O’Shea coming up against a promising 17-year-old who was in the Welsh team that played against Ireland at Croke Park in a European Championship qualifier, Kevin Doyle and Aiden McGeady the only other Irish survivors from then in this week’s squad. But Gareth Bale is likely to receive a little more attention this time around.

Is the veteran defender worried about the Real Madrid ace?

“Well, a few weeks ago you’re playing against Aguero, Costa, Kane. They’re good players, but that’s who you want to be playing against. We look forward to it. You can’t focus too much on one player, other players will come to the fore too. It’s a collective unit, as always, when you’re facing individuals of that quality. Everyone has a job to do, we have to be compact in midfield and defence so we can close down the space that he enjoys. Give players like that time and space and you know what they can do.”

Has he marked him directly before?

“It was a long time ago now in Croke Park, but I remember marking him.”

How did that go for you?

“We won,” he smiles.

That’ll do. As it would on Friday too.