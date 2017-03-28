John Egan and Conor Hourihane to make debuts against Iceland

John Egan and Conor Hourihane were handed senior debuts for the Republic of Ireland as manager Martin O’Neill made wholesale changes for the friendly clash with Iceland.

Brentford defender Egan and Aston Villa midfielder Hourihane were included as Robbie Brady returned from suspension to captain a team in which only Jeff Hendrick and James McClean survived from Friday’s night’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales.

Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson also used the depth of his squad, making seven changes from Friday night’s 2-1 win in Kosovo with Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson one of those to make way.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Westwood; Christie, Pearce, Egan, Brady; McGeady Hourihane, Hendrick, McClean, Hayes; Doyle.

ICELAND: Kristinsson; Saevarsson, Ingason, R Sigurdsson, Magnusson; Gislason, Gunnarsson, Skúlason, ASigurdarson; Bödvarsson, Finnbogason.