James McClean only absentee from Ireland training on Tuesday

West Brom winger looking to shake off a back problem ahead of trip to Austria

Emmet Malone

James McClean was Ireland’s sole absentee from training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s clash with Austria. Photograph: PA/Niall Carson

James McClean was Ireland's sole absentee from training on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's clash with Austria. Photograph: PA/Niall Carson

 

James McClean looks to be Ireland’s only ongoing doubt ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier  against Austria with the West Brom winger spending most of Tuesday’s training session at Abbotstown working with one of the team’s physiotherapists, as he tries to shake off the effects of a back strain picked up over the weekend.

  The Derryman took a small part in the early part of the session but then left for an adjoining pitch in order to work alone with Tony McCarthy but he did enough, it seemed, to suggest that he is still in with a strong shout of featuring in Vienna.

  Meanwhile John O’Shea took a limited part in training - joining in for the first time since arriving into Dublin followed a prolonged spell of treatment for a hamstring problem back at Sunderland. Kevin Doyle and Eunan O’Kane also took part.

The squad fly out on Wednesday.

