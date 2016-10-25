James McCarthy set to miss Austria World Cup qualifier

Martin O’Neill has been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of next month’s crucial World Cup Group D qualifier against Austria.

The Republic of Ireland travel to Vienna on November 12th, but look set to do so without Everton midfielder James McCarthy who faces an extended spell on the sidelines with a torn hamstring sustained in training.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman accused Ireland of “killing the player” earlier this month after McCarthy started two World Cup qualifiers in four days.

The midfielder had been missing for almost six weeks before the games against Georgia and Moldova because of groin surgery and Koeman described the 25-year-old as “massively overloaded” upon his return from international duty.

McCarthy appeared as a late substitute in Everton’s draw at Manchester City after the World Cup double-header, his first appearance at club level since August 23rd.

However, he was absent from the squad which lost at Burnley last Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with the hamstring tear.