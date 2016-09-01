James McCarthy ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia

Martin O’Neill will have to plan without James McCarthy for Monday’s first World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder is struggling with a groin injury that will require surgery.

The injury was a factor in McCarthy failing to land a move away from Merseyside during the transfer window. With Crystal Palace and Sunderland among the clubs showing an interest in him.

The club’s failure however to sign Moussa Sissoko - who opted for Tottenham after a last minute bid - gives McCarthy a lifeline at Goodison Park. Where he does not appear to be in new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans.

O’Neill confirmed the injury after the 4-0 win over Oman on Wednesday night and expressed his hope that one of his key players will be back fit in a matter of weeks.