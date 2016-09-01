James McCarthy ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Serbia

The Everton midfielder is struggling with a groin injury that will require surgery

James McCarthy will be a big loss on Monday night. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Martin O’Neill will have to plan without James McCarthy for Monday’s first World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder is struggling with a groin injury that will require surgery.

The injury was a factor in McCarthy failing to land a move away from Merseyside during the transfer window. With Crystal Palace and Sunderland among the clubs showing an interest in him.

The club’s failure however to sign Moussa Sissoko - who opted for Tottenham after a last minute bid - gives McCarthy a lifeline at Goodison Park. Where he does not appear to be in new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans.

O’Neill confirmed the injury after the 4-0 win over Oman on Wednesday night and expressed his hope that one of his key players will be back fit in a matter of weeks.

