James McCarthy named in Ireland side to face Georgia

James McCarthy returned to action after groin surgery as he was named in the Republic of Ireland’s starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

Everton midfielder McCarthy had not played for club or country since August 23rd, but was one of three changes to the side which drew 2-2 in Serbia in the Group D opener last month as he, Ciaran Clark and Shane Duffy replaced Glenn Whelan, John O’Shea and Richard Keogh.

Georgia boss Vladimir Weiss made four changes to the side which lost 2-1 at home to Austria with Otar Kakabadze, Tornike Okriashvili, Valerian Gvilia and Levan Mchedlidze coming into the team.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (v Georgia): Randolph; Coleman, Duffy, Clark, Ward; McCarthy, Hendrick; Walters McClean, Brady; Long.