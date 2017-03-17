Ireland Under-17s qualify for European Championships

The Republic of Ireland became the fourth team to qualify for this season’s European Under-17 Championships with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Paphos, Cyprus, Friday afternoon, guaranteeing Colin O’Brien’s side at least a best runner’s spot at the tournament.

Liverpool Under-18s striker Glen McAuley scored the game’s only goal in the 66th minute.

The victory guarantees Ireland a top-two finish having won for the second time in the qualification stage and due to the game between Cyprus and the Faroe Islands ending in a draw.

Final game

Ireland, who join Spain, the Netherlands and Italy in having qualified for the finals, which will be staged in Croatia, now play Cyprus in their final game on Monday.

“It was a tough game,” said O’Brien afterwards. “We had chances and Adam Idah hit the post with a strike from outside the box but we also had to rely upon our keeper Brian Maher making two very good saves. In the second half Glen McAuley did well to get behind their defence and finish well and we did what was required to see the game out. I felt we deserved the win on the day.

“Throughout the season we’ve tried to educate them on the functions of the game and on top of that looking at how to address tournament play. It stood to us. We deserve this as a group. The players especially deserve this. They’ll never forget this St Patrick’s Day and it’s a great occasion for their families and friends.”

Republic of Ireland: Maher, O’Connor, Ledwidge, Doherty, Collins, Bolger, McAuley, Coventry, Roache, Idah, Connolly.

Slovakia: Trnovský, Kozák, Mišenko, Pišoja, Machara (Filipiak 77), Potoma, Gerebenits (Cernanský 80+1), Murcko, Martišiak, Dávidík (Kmet 72), Strachan.