Ireland U-19 women’s side face must-win tie against Ukraine

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s Elite Round defeat to Scotland when they face Ukraine in Limerick on Thursday evening.

Dave Connell’s side were defeated by a 95th minute penalty in their opening group game against Scotland, with the Ireland head coach lamenting the performance of his side.

“I thought we were pretty poor in the first half – not up to our usual standards. We were a bit better in the second half, but overall, I thought we were second best. I’d have been happy with a point but unfortunately it’s a bitter pill to take in the end. We can play a lot better than that.”

Ireland know a win is required against Ukraine to keep their qualification hopes alive, with suspension and injuries a concern for Connell in the build up to the tie.

“Leanne [Kiernan] picked up a yellow so that puts her out of the game now. We took a chance bringing her on – she hasn’t been training.

“Jess [Nolan] took a knock, Saoirse [Noonan] took a knock – we’ve a few casualties and we’ll have to review that,” he said.

Another bumper crowd is expected in Markets Field, with Connell adding that three points is the aim for the home side.

“All we have to do is try and win the two games. We’ll pick the heads up and try get back into the reckoning as quickly as we can.”