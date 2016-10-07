Ireland to play Uruguay in June friendly

Martin O’Neill’s Ireland side will take on Uruguay in an international friendly on June 4th 2017 at the Aviva Stadium, the FAI has announced.

The clash with the two-times world champions will act as a warm-up for the World Cup qualifier against Austria seven days later.

Óscar Tabárez’s side currently sit top of the table in the South American section of qualifying for the Russia World Cup.

Ticket details will be announced in due course.