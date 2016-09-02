Ireland’s Seamus Coleman and John O’Shea train on Friday

Martin O’Neill given a defensive boost ahead of opening World Cup qualifier in Serbia

Seamus Coleman took part in Ireland training on Friday ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia. Photograph: Inpho

Seamus Coleman took part in Ireland training on Friday ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia. Photograph: Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill was handed a boost on Friday morning when key defenders Seamus Coleman and John O’Shea trained ahead of Monday night’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

Coleman has not kicked a ball for club Everton this season because of an ankle injury, while O’Shea has been out of action since limping out of Sunderland’s 2-1 derby defeat to Middlesbrough on August 21st with a hip problem.

Coleman reported with the rest of the squad at the weekend and has been confident of being fit for the game in Belgrade ever since, although he has been nursed back into action.

O’Shea remained on Wearside for treatment, arriving on Wednesday and watching from the stands as Robbie Keane made the final appearance of his international career against Oman that evening.

Coleman captained the side during the latter stages of the Euro 2016 finals in France with Keane and O’Shea named only among the substitutes and is a likely long-term successor to the LA Galaxy striker in that role.

The news that the pair could be fit is all the more welcome for O’Neill after midfielder James McCarthy had to admit defeat in his attempts to shake off a groin problem, and he has now returned to Everton.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.