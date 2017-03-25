Ireland’s Séamus Coleman to undergo surgery on Saturday
Captain believed to have suffered a double fracture during goalless draw with Wales
Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is due to undergo surgery on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is due to undergo surgery on Saturday as he faces up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
It is believed the 28-year-old Everton full-back suffered a double fracture of his lower right leg during Friday night’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Coleman was hurt in a challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result, 69 minutes into a stormy affair.
