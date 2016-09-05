Ireland’s clash with Serbia to go ahead after pitch inspection

Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia will go ahead after a pitch inspection following heavy rain in Belgrade on Monday.

Martin O’Neill’s side begin their qualification campaign for Russia 2018 at 7.45pm on Monday night.

The match is on! — emmet malone (@emmetmalone) September 5, 2016

Referee Viktor Kassai assessed the pitch at Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium at 6.15pm Irish time and was satisfied the fixture can go ahead.

The clash in Belgrade will be Ireland’s first competitive fixture since their Euro 2016 last-16 defeat to France in June.

O’Neill has been boosted by the news both Seamus Coleman and John O’Shea will be fit to start having been injury concerns.

Monday night’s other Group D fixtures see Wales entertain Moldova in Cardiff and Austria travel to Georgia.