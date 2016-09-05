Ireland’s clash with Serbia subject to pitch inspection

Pitch will be assessed at 6.15pm after rain in Belgrade puts World Cup qualifier in doubt

Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia is subject to a pitch inspection at Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium. Photograph: Getty

Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia will be subject to a pitch inspection following heavy rain in Belgrade on Monday.

Martin O’Neill’s side are due to begin their qualification campaign for Russia 2018 at 7.45pm on Monday night.

However referee Viktor Kassai will assess the pitch at Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium at 6.15pm Irish time to see whether or not the fixture can go ahead.

According to reports Fifa have declared the pitch fit for the game to be played, however the final decision will rest with the Hungarian official.

Should the fixture be postponed, it will be replayed on Tuesday afternoon.

The clash in Belgrade will be Ireland’s first competitive fixture since their Euro 2016 last-16 defeat to France in June.

O’Neill has been boosted by the news both Seamus Coleman and John O’Shea will be fit to start having been injury concerns.

Monday night’s other Group D fixtures see Wales entertain Moldova in Cardiff and Austria travel to Georgia.

