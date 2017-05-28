Ireland’s 19-man squad confirmed for Mexico friendly

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has confirmed a 19-man squad to travel to New York on Monday for Thursday’s friendly international against Mexico at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (8pm local; 1am Irish time Friday).

Young West Ham defender Declan Rice drops out following his first involvement with the senior panel during last week’s three-day training camp at Fota Island in Cork.

Goalkeepers Darren Randolph and Colin Doyle have joined up with the squad , as has James McClean.

The Ireland squad will return to Dublin on Friday with the rest of the squad players joining up for the friendly international against Uruguay next Sunday at the Aviva stadium and the key World Cup qualifier against Austria in Dublin on Sunday June 11th.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (Squad for friendly international v Mexico, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, Thursday June 1st, 8pm local; 1am Irish time Friday)

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Darren Randolph.

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Andy Boyle, Kevin Long, John Egan.

Midfielders: Eunan O’Kane, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan, Conor Hourihane, Wes Hoolahan, Stephen Gleeson, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean.

Forwards: David McGoldrick, Daryl Murphy.