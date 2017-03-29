Ireland midfielder Alan Judge signs new Brentford deal

Dubliner has been out of action for almost a year with broken leg

Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge has signed a new two-year deal at Brentford. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland midfield Alan Judge has signed a new two-year contract with Championship club Brentford.

The Dubliner has been out of action for almost a year with a double fracture of the lower leg similar to the injury suffered by Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman in the last Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Judge talked to The Irish Times this week about his recuperation from injury and what Coleman faces in the months ahead following his surgery.

Judge, 28, was out of contract this summer but will now remain at the London club until the end of the 2018-19 season at least.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith welcomed the news of Judge’s new deal.

“I am really pleased that Alan has committed his immediate future to us. He has been an integral member of the squad since he joined and has played a massive part in the recent success of the football club.

“He is close to a full recovery from the terrible injury he suffered and we will certainly reap the benefits when he returns to the standards he was setting in the Championship prior to the injury, which earned him his first full international cap and plaudits from managers and peers from within the Championship.

“It is a great boost to the staff, the squad and supporters that his future remains at Brentford.”

