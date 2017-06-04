Ireland 3 Uruguay 1: Ireland player ratings

Darren Randolph: Not his best performance. Nearly had an early pass picked off by Edison Cavani then was at fault for the goal, flapping at a cross and getting caught in no man’s land. 3

Cyrus Christie: Ireland will always miss Seamus Coleman but at least they have a competent replacement. Saw plenty of the ball and linked up well with Robbie Brady, his goal was well deserved. 7

Shane Duffy: Slightly rusty but played the role of senior centre-half well despite his own relative inexperience. Made some vital headers and generally marshalled the back line with confidence. 7

Kevin Long: Didn’t really do much of note but didn’t do much wrong either, which is a fair return on full international debut. Cavani limping off early was a boon. 6

Stephen Ward: Was too easily bullied in the air by Martin Caceres who thumped a header off the cross bar. His delivery was mixed, and with Brady now a midfield convert Ireland really need another option at left back. 5

Glenn Whelan: Kept things ticking along nicely, and was helped by Arter’s willigness to put in the leg work alongside him. A good blow out ahead of Austria. 6

Harry Arter: The official man of the match, Arter was busy in midfield and pressed Uruguay. Like Whelan, he kept things ticking and helped Ireland retain the ball well. 7

Robbie Brady: Looked like Ireland’s best player for much of the first half, and his relationship with Christie on the right could prove fruitful going forward. Set-pieces were mixed on Sunday but his left peg remains Ireland’s trump card. 7

Johnny Hayes: An inconspicous performance from the Aberdeen winger who struggled to get involved. Plenty of heart and willing but doesn’t quite cut it at international level. 4

Jeff Hendrick: Deployed further forward in the first half, he didn’t offer Walters much support and looked better when dropping deep to link up play. Improved when returned to a more familiar role after Hoolahan’s introduction. 5

Jonathan Walters: From the sublime to the ridiculous. The skipper’s opening goal was superb but he conspired to miss an absolute sitter not long after. Still, a decent showing. 6

Bench: Wes Hoolahan, Kieren Westwood and James McClean all made an impact - the latter again showing why he’s now integral to the side with a brilliantly taken goal. Aiden McGeady’s Ireland career however is surely on borrowed time. 8

Manager: Will be pleased with the efforts of his team, who played at a good tempo throughout. Second half substitutions were positive and he now will have a good idea of his starting XI against Austria. 7