Ireland 0 Wales 0: Ireland player ratings

23 Darren Randolph

Only one save to make, from a Gareth Bale free early in the second half. Dealt with the swerving ball with zero fuss. Otherwise, watched potshots go by.

Rating: 6

2 Séamus Coleman

Desperate end to the night – when TV wouldn’t show the replay of Neil Taylor’s tackle, it had to be bad news. Had looked a little jittery at times, unusually for him.

Rating: 6

3 Richard Keogh

The game took place ahead of him – other than winning a few headers, he hadn’t much defending to do. Made a nuisance of himself at corners and was unlucky with one that came off his thigh.

Rating: 7

4 John O’Shea

Like Keogh, he wrestled first Hal Robson-Kanu and later Sam Vokes without a moment’s drama. Wales played wide rather than through the middle so he hadn’t a lot to do.

Rating: 6

17 Stephen Ward

Customarily deliberate on the ball, which slowed Ireland down the odd time a break was on. That said, his primary job was to defend and he was generally rock solid.

Rating: 5

13 Jeff Hendrick

Took a while to get into things but gradually got his foot on the ball. Came damn close to putting Shane Long away in the first half. Overshadowed Joe Allen as the game wore on.

Rating: 6

18 David Meyler

Job done. Shielded his defence, shuttled back to nick possession off Aaron Ramsey a couple of times. Lovely disguised header to put James McClean in for a double chance before making way after the sending off.

Rating: 6

6 Glenn Whelan

Lucky enough not to see at least a yellow for connecting elbow-first with Joe Allen’s chin at the end of the first half. Took a kick to the head and struggled to exert much influence thereafter.

Rating: 5

5 James McClean

Probably just about Ireland’s best player, always willing in attack or defence. Took a couple of swings at dropping balls in the second half, one of which was deflected narrowly wide.

Rating: 7

9 Shane Long

Thankless night’s work but he never quit. Couldn’t get the touch he needed on an early corner, thrashed somewhat at a half-chance volley on the hour.

Rating: 7

19 Jon Walters

Plenty of aggression unsettled the Welsh defence, albeit that some of his best work was done in the rearguard. Didn’t get a sniff of a chance even after the sending off.

Rating: 5

Substitutions

7 Aiden McGeady

Busy near the end but the ball wouldn’t bounce for Ireland in the pell-mell that followed his crosses. Silly booking.

Rating: 5

Martin O’Neill

Set his team up to shut down Gareth Bale and worry about winning the game once that job was done. Went for it when Wales were down to 10 but given his minimum objective, a successful mission.

Rating: 7