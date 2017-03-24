Ireland 0 Wales 0: Five key moments from the scoreless draw

It all began before kick off with McCarthy’s warmup injury before a fesity encounter

Ruaidhrí Croke

Ireland’s Shane Long clashes with Ashley Williams of Wales during their World Cup qualifier. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland's Shane Long clashes with Ashley Williams of Wales during their World Cup qualifier. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

McCarthy ruled out

-15 minutes: The first big moment of the evening came before the match had even started when James McCarthy was ruled out. The midfielder’s fitness had been in doubt all week and his inclusion came as a surprise. In the end it was unsurprising that his hamstring tweaked in the warmup and David Meyler came in.

A feisty but flat first half

45th minute: Five minutes earlier Shane Long had left a shoulder in on Ashley William which caught the defender on the jaw and left long lucky not to be booked. Glenn Whelan then caught Stoke team mate Joe Allen with an elbow on the chin and also avoided punishment. The first half was a niggly affair. And nothing else.

Wales down to 10 men

69th minute: Neil Taylor’s dismissal was a major boost for Ireland but coupled with the major blow that is a serious injury to Seamus Coleman. Replays showed how poor a tackle it was with Taylor catching Coleman halfway up the leg. However Ireland responded well by piling the pressure on the 10 men of Wales.

McClean goes close

73rd minute: It was the closest Ireland came to scoring and what a fitting winning goal it would have been. James McClean – wearing the number five of former team mate Ryan McBride – saw the ball drop to him from a Hennessey punch. His first effort was blocked before he got a second chance but could only hook it inches wide.

Bale almost steals the show

85th minute: It was probably the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock and very nearly a majorly embarassing moment for Richard Keogh. His loose header on the right fell straight to the feet of Bale who charged at the defence, cut sinside and flashes a ripping shot inches wide of the top corner.

