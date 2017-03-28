Ireland 0 Iceland 1: Ireland player ratings

1 Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wenesday)

Sought to impress by launching quick counters but over hit the target of Doyle. Shame as both men needed to shine on this rare night in the starting XI. The wall failed to protect him for Hörður Björgvin Magnússon goal.

Rating: 5

Kieren Westwood clears from Kjartan Henry Finnbogason. Photo: AIdan Crawley/EPA

2 Cyrus Christie (Derby County)

Defensively sound but a genuine threat raiding up the right flank, dovetailing cleverly with McGeady and Doyle, to gift Martin O’Neill a ready-made replacement for Seamus Coleman the player, if not the leader.

Rating: 7

Cyrus Christie clears away from Kjartan Henry Finnbogason. Photo: Aidan Crawley/EPA

14 John Egan (Brentford)

Memorable debut. Bled for the cause after a stray Icelandic elbow off the first dropping ball. Patched up and returned to get booked on 19 minutes for gently leaning on Kjartan FinnBogason. Magnússon curled the resulting free into bottom corner.

Rating: 5

John Egan plays a pass to Cyrus Christie in the second half. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

4 Alex Pearce (Derby County)

Kept alert due to Finnbogason’s Viking strength and sprawling 6’3” frame. Competent display in chief organising role and so an option in the event of mass injury.

Rating: 5

Alex Pearce pressures Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

10 Robbie Brady (Burnley, capt)

Encouragingly unruffled by left back duties, even when back-pedalling, turning the regular touches into a chance to laser passes down the left for Hayes and McClean. Lacked his usual accuracy though.

Rating: 6

Robbie Brady challenges Rúrik Gíslason in the air. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

7 Aiden McGeady (Preston North End)

There was once a scintillating Celtic winger who landed at Everton, following self imposed exile in Moscow, yet failed to stoke the embers of promise. Some of the talent he undoubtedly posseses has been on show at Preston but wasn’t seen on Tuesday with poor crossing that centre halves easily devoured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rating: 4

Aiden McGeady nutmegs Aron Einar Gunnarsson. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

3 Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa)

Busy debut saw him dropping from midfield to take ball off his back four in order to begin Ireland’s otherwise poor efforts to pass through their great Nordic rivals (justifiably ranked one place ahead of them by Fifa).

Rating: 5

Conor Hourihane slide tackles Aron Sigurdarson. Photo: Aidan Crawley/EPA

13 Jeff Hendrick (Burnley)

Didn’t grab hold of this meeting like we know he can. Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be pleased to see him removed on 62 minutes without tweaked muscle or cracked bone.

Rating: 5

Jeff Hendrick goes down under a foul from Olafur Ingi Skulason. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

20 Johnny Hayes (Aberdeen)

It’s a hard sell convincing O’Neill to look past current wide men but Hayes went hunting for every scrap of possession. Pace, decent touch and ravenous hunger all point to future caps.

Rating: 6

Jonny Hayes beats Rúrik Gíslason. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

11 James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Over an hour of usual honest to god workrate. Cap 50 is on the horizon and still he covered ground, in a free role off Doyle, as if qualification to Russia depended upon every single ball.

Rating: 7

James McClean blocks down Birkir Mar Saevarsson. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

8 Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids)

Showed for every hint of an opportunity and combined well with Christie and others but never saw the whites of Iceland goalkeeper Ogmudur Kristinsson’s eyes.

Rating: 5

Kevin Doyle chases down Sverrir Ingason. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Bench

Callum O’Dowda looked the part again. Shane Long’s bustling impact highlighted what Doyle could not do.

Rating: 5

Daryl Horgan beats Rúrik Gíslason. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Coach

Plenty of lessons from exposing wider squad. A defeat but O’Neill warmed the League of Ireland’s loyal souls by capping two former Dundalk players in Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle.

Rating: 5