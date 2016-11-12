Harry Arter and Wes Hoolahan start in Vienna

Harry Arter is to make his competitive international debut in Vienna this evening with the 26 year-old named in midfield by Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill alongside Glenn Whelan.

In what is another positive looking team, Wes Hoolahan retains his place while Jon Walters and James McClean will share the bulk of the attacking responsibilities. Robbie Brady reverts to left back in the absence of the injured Stephen Ward.

Daryl Horgan has been named amongst the substitutes, the first outfield player from the League of Ireland to make the Republic of Ireland bench for a competitive international since Pat Byrne in November 1985; Eoin Hand’s final game in charge. Andy Boyle, Adam Rooney and Jonny Hayes all miss out and will watch the game from the stands.

BREAKING: The Ireland team to face Austria has been named with Harry Arter making his first competitive appearance! #COYBIG #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/yCr8iSNfQy — FAIreland (@FAIreland) November 12, 2016

The Austria starting line up is as had been expected too with Tottenham’s Kevin Wimmer at left back and David Alaba set to start again in midfield.

Austria: Ozcan (Bayer Leverkusen); Klein (VfB Stuttgart), Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen), Hinteregger (Augsburg), Wimmer (Tottenham); Baumgartlinger (Bayer Leverkusen), Alaba (Bayern Munich); Sabitzer (RB Leipzig), Schopf (Schalke), Arnautovic (Stoke City); Janko (Basel).

Ireland: Randolph (West Ham); Coleman (Everton), Duffy (Brighton), Clark (Newcastle United), Brady (Norwich); Hendrick (Burnley), Arter (Bournmouth), Whelan (Stoke City); Walters (Stoke City), Hoolahan (Norwich City), McClean (West Brom).

Referee: S Karasev (Russia).