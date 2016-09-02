Gary Rogers facing hectic three games in five days

Gary Rogers is facing a whirlwind long weekend after being promoted to the Ireland squad for Monday’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

The 34-year-old Dundalk goalkeeper has trained with Martin O’Neill’s squad on several occasions and made the bench for May’s friendly against Holland.

But Shay Given’s retirement and David Forde’s decision to turn down a call-up have created a vacancy which he is delighted to fill, even if he means he will endure a gruelling few days.

Rogers said on Friday afternoon: “I am hooking up with Dundalk tonight — we are playing against Bohemians — and then after the game, I’ll be coming back into the hotel to fly to Serbia on Saturday afternoon and then back for Tuesday.

“We have a game against Sligo on Tuesday night when I get back, so it’s busy, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Rogers has already enjoyed an eventful few weeks with reigning Airtricity League champions Dundalk, who just failed to become the first Irish side to reach the group stage of the Champions League following a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Legia Warsaw in the final qualification round.

Heading into the Bohemians game they led the domestic league table by a point as they attempt to secure a hat-trick of titles.

Rogers said: “When you put it all together like that, it’s been a remarkable year for me personally and for the club. But there’s no greater honour than to be joining up with your country and representing your country at this level. It’s fantastic.”