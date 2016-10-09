Gareth Southgate stands up for his captain Rooney

England caretaker manager ‘very pleased’ with Rooney’s performance against Malta

Daniel Taylor

England’s captain Wayne Rooney during the World Cup qualification match against Malta. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

England’s captain Wayne Rooney during the World Cup qualification match against Malta. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

 

Gareth Southgate has said he is unafraid of dropping Wayne Rooney and showing the tough streak the England caretaker manager once had to employ at Middlesbrough where he recalled “making some really close friends redundant” after the club was relegated.

Southgate drew on those memories to highlight he would be willing, if necessary, to leave out Rooney at a time when England’s record scorer is struggling for form and has lost his place at Manchester United.

However, he also gave Rooney another vote of confidence after a section of the Wembley crowd briefly booed the England captain in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Malta, secured with goals by Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli.

England camp

Southgate’s belief is that Rooney’s importance to the squad is not fully understood outside the England camp, and there was no clear indication of the player being removed from the side for tomorrow’s game in Slovenia.

“I think he commands that respect,” Southgate explained. “When he makes his observations and he speaks up, it’s clear that he talks with authority but also insight. ”

He opted to play Rooney alongside Jordan Henderson as the central midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Malta but now wants Eric Dier to return to the starting line-up. Dier was left out against Malta because he has had hamstring problems.

Rooney has not started any of United’s last three matches, but Southgate described himself as “very pleased” with the player’s performance against Malta. “I think at this moment in time that’s irrelevant,” Southgate said, in response to questions about Rooney’s reduced role at Old Trafford.

Southgate did say that “the longer a situation goes where you are not playing with your club, it becomes more difficult”, and he bristled when asked if he would dare remove a player of Rooney’s status.

“I’ve got to make decisions which are right for the team and, whenever you select a team for England, you’re going to leave out some players.

“You look at the bench [against Malta] and there are guys who are playing every week in the Premier League, so you have to be prepared to do that. That’s part and parcel of the job.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.