Gareth Southgate: I’m not too nice to manage England

Gareth Southgate began his new position in charge of the England side by insisting he was not “too nice” for the role and making it clear Wayne Rooney would not be given the same freedom that Sam Allardyce had promised the national team captain.

Southgate’s seven-week spell as caretaker manager will begin against Malta at Wembley on Saturday, England’s first game since Allardyce’s departure, with the interim appointment intending to see how the team respond during his four matches in charge before announcing whether or not he wants the job full-time.

The man usually in charge of England’s Under-21s had previously said he was not ready to manage the seniors even on a temporary basis but, having been persuaded to change his mind, he also set about tackling what he described as “an accusation that has been thrown at me for about 40 years”, namely that he lacks the edge that most of the successful people in his profession usually have.

“It can be [A COMPLIMENT]and sometimes it isn’t necessarily,” the former Middlesbrough manager said. “I guess the best thing is to talk to the people who have worked with me. I don’t think you can have just one style and when firmness and discipline are needed the players I have worked with, certainly over the last three or four years, would be able to tell you that’s there.”

Southgate, who has lost Raheem Sterling to a minor calf injury, intends to stick with Rooney in England’s starting line-up, possibly in a midfield role, despite the Manchester United player being restricted to the role of substitute in his club’s last three matches.

Rooney’s indifferent form has cost him his place at Old Trafford but Southgate was invited to meet England’s record scorer last week and assured him he would still have the captaincy and be a key player in the colours of the national team.

“If someone isn’t playing [for their club], OK that’s not ideal,” Southgate said.

“However, is that player still in your best team and is he still one of your high-potential players moving forward?

“The decision with Wayne is: who is the best leader for this moment? And there’s no reason to change that. It’s clear, having talked to everyone who has been involved, and I’ve witnessed it first-hand.”

José Mourinho has said Rooney will operate only as a striker for United but Southgate, like Allardyce and Roy Hodgson, believes the player is capable of dropping back to play in midfield.

Rooney has told his various England managers that midfield suits him better but it is also clear he will not be given carte blanche under Southgate to operate in a free role.

Allardyce had said after the 1-0 win in Slovakia that Rooney could play “wherever he wants” but that privilege has been removed under the new regime.

“Wayne can play in a number of positions, and very well,” Southgate said. “The only thing I would say is that one of the things we work on with the team is tactical discipline and positional discipline, so whatever position you play it is clear for the players and they understand that fully. What’s key for this team is that whatever system we play, whatever position we ask them to play, there’s clear tactical responsibility.”

Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace has been called up to replace Sterling and Southgate explained the reasons for leaving out Ross Barkley. “I see Ross as a No10 and we have some outstanding players in that area of the field, so there is real competition for places. Maybe he can play as a No8 as well, but at eight and 10 we are strong and there is an element of form within that decision.”

(Guardian service)