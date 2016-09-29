Former Ireland international Shay Dunne passes away at 86

Former Republic of Ireland defender Shay Dunne has passed away after a short illness. He was 86.

Dunne, from Wicklow, made his first mark in sport playing Gaelic football for his county at junior level but eventually switched codes and played for Drogheda United before a stint in the League of Ireland with Shelbourne led to a move to England where he joined Luton Town.

The Irishman made over 300 appearances for the club during what was a great time for the Kenilworth Road outfit, with Dunne and fellow Irish defender Bud Aherne helping the team win promotion to the old first division for the first time in the club’s history in 1955 as well as a first FA Cup final appearance in 1959.

Having won youth honours, he made his senior international against France in November 1952 and captained the side to victory over Denmark in a 1956 World Cup qualifier. He played for another 12 years, mainly in non-league football, and returned home to Wicklow at the start of the seventies.

He is survived by his wife Helen and sons and daughters, Brendan, Ciaran, Fergus, Deirdre and Nuala.