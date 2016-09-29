Former Ireland international Shay Dunne passes away at 86

Defender made over 300 appearances for Luton Town

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Emmet Malone

Shay Dunne (left) pictured at a Luton Town training session in 1955. Photograph: Popperfoto/Getty Images

Shay Dunne (left) pictured at a Luton Town training session in 1955. Photograph: Popperfoto/Getty Images

 

Former Republic of Ireland defender Shay Dunne has passed away after a short illness. He was 86.

Dunne, from Wicklow, made his first mark in sport playing Gaelic football for his county at junior level but eventually switched codes and played for Drogheda United before a stint in the League of Ireland with Shelbourne led to a move to England where he joined Luton Town.

The Irishman made over 300 appearances for the club during what was a great time for the Kenilworth Road outfit, with Dunne and fellow Irish defender Bud Aherne helping the team win promotion to the old first division for the first time in the club’s history in 1955 as well as a first FA Cup final appearance in 1959.

Having won youth honours, he made his senior international against France in November 1952 and captained the side to victory over Denmark in a 1956 World Cup qualifier. He played for another 12 years, mainly in non-league football, and returned home to Wicklow at the start of the seventies.

He is survived by his wife Helen and sons and daughters, Brendan, Ciaran, Fergus, Deirdre and Nuala.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.