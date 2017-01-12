The former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72 following a suspected heart attack.

Taylor, whose playing career took him to Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, managed England from 1990 until 1993 and also had two spells in charge at Aston Villa and Watford, as well as managerial tenures at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lincoln. In recent years he had worked as a pundit on the BBC and BT Sport.

“With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack,” read a family statement. “The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

A statement from the Football League added: “We are extremely saddened to hear Graham Taylor has passed away. A genuine legend of the game. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Taylor had a difficult time in charge of the national team, with criticism about his perceived long-ball game. However under his leadership England qualified for Euro 92 in Sweden.

The tournament was a tough one for England and their manager. His side failed to get out of their group and Taylor also substituted Gary Lineker, in the final group game when a goal was needed, in what proved to be the striker’s final game for England.

Taylor kept his job, but failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States led to his resignation in November 1993.