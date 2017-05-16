For Kevin Long, Ireland will come before his brother’s wedding

It worked out rather well for Mick McCarthy when he had to skip his brother’s wedding for his first international call-up and Kevin Long now finds himself in a similar position.

The Burnley defender says that his brother will be fine too with him missing his wedding in a few weeks if his call up by Martin O’Neill on Monday is followed with a first senior cap.

The 26 year-old, who has struggled to overcome serious injury during the past year, was included in O’Neill’s preliminary squad for the games against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria and while nothing is certain at this stage he reckons a trip to Cork, Dublin and, possibly, New Jersey, will mean him having to miss his brother Daniel’s big day.

“I think I will miss it,” the Corkman, who was supposed to be a groomsman, told the Burnley website. “He won’t be too happy, but if I play a game he’ll be all right.”

Long has featured in his club’s last two Premier League games but they were his first competitive outings since a League Cup game back in August and he admits that the news of his inclusion by O’Neill came a little out of the blue.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” he says. “I’m shocked but really happy. It was a nice surprise. I was just trying to concentrate on club football, so when I found out I was absolutely delighted.

“It’s been a tough year but it’s been a nice reward, getting a few games in towards the end of the season and I’ve really been enjoying it. Playing games in the Premier League is one of the highest levels you can play at, so people do take notice when you are playing.

“I’m in the squad, so I want to play a game. If you’re involved, everyone is going to want to play. I will go there, train as best I can and see what happens. It will be good to meet up for the first time, get to know the people, see what the training is like and hopefully I can do all right.”

The circumstances of the call up are a little reminiscent of McCarthy’s international debut back in 1984 when he too had to skip his brother’s wedding in order to join the squad. “There was never any danger (of me not coming over),” he told Paul Kimmage in an interview a couple of years back.

McCarthy went on to make more than 50 international appearances with the centre-half eventually captaining and then managing the Ireland team.

As for Long, he says: “I spoke to my parents and all my brothers and everyone is buzzing. I was also supposed to be going to Marbella with the family, but I’m sure they won’t mind if I get a cap.”