Fifa to cover Seamus Coleman’s wages during his recovery

Everton entitled to compensation under Fifa’s Club Protection Programme

“If a player is injured due to an accident while on duty with his representative “A” team, the player’s club will be compensated for having to continue to pay the player’s fixed salary although the player is temporarily disabled and unable to perform footballing activities for his club.”

“If a player is injured due to an accident while on duty with his representative “A” team, the player’s club will be compensated for having to continue to pay the player’s fixed salary although the player is temporarily disabled and unable to perform footballing activities for his club.”

 

Seamus Coleman’s wages at Everton, believed to be in the region of €55,000 per week, will be paid by Fifa while he recovers from a double leg fracture suffered during international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Coleman underwent a successful leg operation on Saturday following a wild challenge by Wales defender Neil Taylor, who was immediately dismissed during the World Cup qualifier between the two sides in Dublin last Friday.

The 28-year-old fullback is expected to miss at least the rest of the Premier League season and his wages will be covered by Fifa Club Protection Programme during that period.

Fifa’s Club Protection Programme was introduced in 2012 in response to growing concerns from clubs about the lack of financial contribution from national associations towards the cost of a player being injured while under the latter’s care.

Under the scheme, Fifa will cover the cost of injured player’s wages up to a maximum of €143,836 per week, up to a maximum of one year. In total, the scheme is capped at €7.5 million per player.

However, the programme’s total annual budget is €100 million and if this fund is exceeded clubs are not entitled to receive any compensation.

According to Fifa regulations: “If a player is injured due to an accident while on duty with his representative “A” team, the player’s club will be compensated for having to continue to pay the player’s fixed salary although the player is temporarily disabled and unable to perform footballing activities for his club.”

“The programme compensates football clubs for up to a maximum of €7,500,000 per football player per accident.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.