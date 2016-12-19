FAI hit with a fine for commemorative 1916 shirts

The FAI has had what appears to be a token fine imposed by Fifa in respect of the commemorative shirts worn by Irish players in the friendly game against Switzerland last March.

The game’s governing body has fined the association 5,000 CHF (€4,670), for the breach of regulations involved in the shirts carrying an inscription relating to the centenary of the Easter Rising, significantly less than the amounts imposed on other associations for various infractions at their disciplinary meeting.

England and Scotland have been ordered to pay almost €45,000 and €20,000 respectively over their decision to have players wear armbands with poppy symbols when the two sides met each other at Wembley.

Both of those associations are in a position to appeal the sanction if they want to but the FAI cannot on the base that their fine is less than 15,000 CHF.

There had, it seemed, been a feeling in Abbotstown that the association here, which was only dragged into the controversy as a result of events in Britain, should not have been sanctioned at all given that the game was a friendly.

They were, unlike the English and Scots, unaware there would be a problem and all of the kit worn would have been approved by the match officials in advance.

There is likely to be an acceptance here, however, that Fifa felt the need to appear even handed in the entire affair and a hope that the entire matter will now finally go away.

The Scottish Football Association and the Football Association of Wales were fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,692) and the Irish Football Association 15,000 Swiss francs (£11,769) for related offences.