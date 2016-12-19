FAI hit with a fine for commemorative 1916 shirts

Meanwhile, all four UK football associations have been fined for their poppy displays

Emmet Malone

Ireland stand for a minutes silence prior to their international friendly clash with Switzerland. Photo: Inpho

Ireland stand for a minutes silence prior to their international friendly clash with Switzerland. Photo: Inpho

 

The FAI has had what appears to be a token fine imposed by Fifa in respect of the commemorative shirts worn by Irish players in the friendly game against Switzerland last March.

The game’s governing body has fined the association 5,000 CHF (€4,670), for the breach of regulations involved in the shirts carrying an inscription relating to the centenary of the Easter Rising, significantly less than the amounts imposed on other associations for various infractions at their disciplinary meeting.

England and Scotland have been ordered to pay almost €45,000 and €20,000 respectively over their decision to have players wear armbands with poppy symbols when the two sides met each other at Wembley.

Both of those associations are in a position to appeal the sanction if they want to but the FAI cannot on the base that their fine is less than 15,000 CHF.

There had, it seemed, been a feeling in Abbotstown that the association here, which was only dragged into the controversy as a result of events in Britain, should not have been sanctioned at all given that the game was a friendly.

They were, unlike the English and Scots, unaware there would be a problem and all of the kit worn would have been approved by the match officials in advance.

There is likely to be an acceptance here, however, that Fifa felt the need to appear even handed in the entire affair and a hope that the entire matter will now finally go away.

The Scottish Football Association and the Football Association of Wales were fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,692) and the Irish Football Association 15,000 Swiss francs (£11,769) for related offences.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.