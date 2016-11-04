FAI facing action from Fifa over 1916 commemoration shirts

Martin O’Neill’s Ireland wore special 1916 jerseys in March friendly with Switzerland

 

A spokesperson for Fifa has confirmed to The Irish Times the governing body are opening disciplinary action against the FAI after the Republic of Ireland wore shirts commemorating the 1916 rising in a friendly against Switzerland in March.

Martin O’Neill’s men wore shirts with 1916-2016 on the front for the clash at the Aviva Stadium on Good Friday, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Ciaran Clarke header.

And they could face retrospective action, and possibly be fined, by football’s governing body.

Fifa is currently in discussions with the English and Scottish FA over wearing poppies for their match on November 11th.

The organisation have banned both England and Scotland from wearing poppies on their playing shirts for the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

However both associations have said they are willing to defy Fifa and allow their players to wear black armbands and poppies during the match.

The Fifa rule preventing players from wearing poppies on their shirts – Law 4, paragraph 4 - forbids nations from wearing anything that can be construed as a political or religious statement under the Equipment Regulations.

The rule was proposed by the English FA in 2014, following the death of Nelson Mandela.

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.