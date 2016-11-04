FAI facing action from Fifa over 1916 commemoration shirts

A spokesperson for Fifa has confirmed to The Irish Times the governing body are opening disciplinary action against the FAI after the Republic of Ireland wore shirts commemorating the 1916 rising in a friendly against Switzerland in March.

Martin O’Neill’s men wore shirts with 1916-2016 on the front for the clash at the Aviva Stadium on Good Friday, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Ciaran Clarke header.

And they could face retrospective action, and possibly be fined, by football’s governing body.

Fifa is currently in discussions with the English and Scottish FA over wearing poppies for their match on November 11th.

The organisation have banned both England and Scotland from wearing poppies on their playing shirts for the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

However both associations have said they are willing to defy Fifa and allow their players to wear black armbands and poppies during the match.

The Fifa rule preventing players from wearing poppies on their shirts – Law 4, paragraph 4 - forbids nations from wearing anything that can be construed as a political or religious statement under the Equipment Regulations.

The rule was proposed by the English FA in 2014, following the death of Nelson Mandela.

