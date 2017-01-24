FAI confirm that Wales World Cup qualifier has sold out

The Republic of Ireland’s key home World Cup qualifier against Wales in March has sold out.

The Aviva stadium clash on Friday March 24th sees Martin O’Neill’s side, who sit on top of Group D with 10 points, take on a Welsh side that are third behind Serbia in Group D on six points.

The FAI also clarified that a ticket agreement with the Football Association of Wales was agreed last November, providing 3,500 tickets to visiting supporters for both games.