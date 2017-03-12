Everton boss Koeman concerned over James McCarthy’s fitness

Midfielder expected to be named in Ireland squad despite lack of games

Emmet Riordan

James McCarthy tackles Harry Kane during the Premier League game between Tottenham and Everton at White Hart Lane. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is expected to name James McCarthy in his squad for the key World Cup qualifier against Wales later this month despite the Everton midfielder’s continued problems with injury.

O’Neill will name his squad on Monday for the game against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday March 24th and the home friendly against Iceland the following Tuesday.

McCarthy, who missed the win over 1-0 win over Austria in November, was also absent from Everton’s 3-0 win over West Brom on Saturday and has only started seven Premier League starts this season.

Asked if he expects O’Neill to select McCarthy in his squad, Everton boss Ronald Koeman said: “I don’t know. We know it will be another nine, 10 days [before the game] and the Fifa rule is that they have the possibility to call the player. If they call the player the player will go and they will see how his fitness is at that time.”

Koeman admitted he is keen to get to the bottom of the injuries that have dogged the 26-year-old this season.

“We need to deal with his fitness,” he added. “He played 30-35 minutes last week [McCarthy came on for Gareth Barry after 64 minutes of the defeat to Tottenham] and then we need to put him in the recovery group after the game.

“That’s what we need to learn; I’m not a doctor but what I’d like is the best for him. That’s difficult.

“It’s another step back for the boy and that’s really disappointing. We need to find a solution.”

O’Neill may be more concerned with his defensive set-up ahead of the meeting against a Welsh side that will have fit-again Real Madrid star Gareth Bale among their ranks.

Already missing Shane Duffy because of injury, O’Neill will be keen to find out the extent of the injury picked up by Ciaran Clark in Newcastle’s defeat to Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Clark was substituted after 64 minutes with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez admitted afterwards that he made the change as a precaution after the centre back suffered a knee injury.

One bright note for both Newcastle and Ireland came when Daryl Murphy came off the bench to score a late consolation goal for the home side.

Daryl Horgan’s great start to his Preston career continued on Saturday as he scored a goal and claimed an assist in their 3-0 win over Reading at Deepdale as they Lilywhites moved up to eighth position in the Championship.

Fellow Dundalk old boy Andy Boyle made his home debut and it was his header from a Horgan free-kick that set-up Tom Barkhuizen for his second goal.

Preston started with four Irish players, with Boyle joined by Greg Cunningham in Preston’s defence, while Championship player of the month Aiden McGeady was also in action.

Former Cork City player Alan Browne replaced Horgan just after the hour mark.

