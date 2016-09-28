England manager Sam Allardyce quits over inappropriate conduct

Sam Allardyce’s tenure as manager of the England football team has been terminated after 67 days in charge following allegations he had offered advice on how to circumvent the English Football Association’s rules on player transfers.

Allardyce, who was appointed as Roy Hodgson’s successor in July, has left his position by mutual consent after two months and one game, the World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia.

He and his agent attended a meeting with FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn at Wembley Stadium yesterday with the hierarchy dismayed by comments the 61-year-old had made to undercover reporters from the Daily Telegraph.

Allardyce, who began his managerial career at Limerick, had been filmed appearing to offer advice to the undercover reporters on how to circumvent rules on transfers at meetings held over the past month.

An FA statement read: “Sam Allardyce’s conduct was inappropriate of the England manager. He accepts he made a significant error of judgment and has apologised. However, due to the serious nature of his actions, the FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.”

Allardyce said he had “offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions”.

Gareth Southgate will take charge of the team for the next four matches.