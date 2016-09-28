England manager Sam Allardyce quits over inappropriate conduct

Coach leaves post after 67 days following revelations by undercover reporters

Former England manager Sam Allardyce apologised for his “significant error of judgment” but his contract was terminated. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Former England manager Sam Allardyce apologised for his “significant error of judgment” but his contract was terminated. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

 

Sam Allardyce’s tenure as manager of the England football team has been terminated after 67 days in charge following allegations he had offered advice on how to circumvent the English Football Association’s rules on player transfers.

Allardyce, who was appointed as Roy Hodgson’s successor in July, has left his position by mutual consent after two months and one game, the World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia.

He and his agent attended a meeting with FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn at Wembley Stadium yesterday with the hierarchy dismayed by comments the 61-year-old had made to undercover reporters from the Daily Telegraph.

Allardyce, who began his managerial career at Limerick, had been filmed appearing to offer advice to the undercover reporters on how to circumvent rules on transfers at meetings held over the past month.

An FA statement read: “Sam Allardyce’s conduct was inappropriate of the England manager. He accepts he made a significant error of judgment and has apologised. However, due to the serious nature of his actions, the FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.”

Allardyce said he had “offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions”.

Gareth Southgate will take charge of the team for the next four matches.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.