England fans promised a ‘festival of violence’ at Russia 2018

England fans have been warned that they are “100% guaranteed” to be the target for Russian hooligans at the 2018 World Cup and that the tournament will be “a festival of violence” for some locals.

Clashes between Russia and England supporters, centred around the countries’ group-stage meeting in Marseille, blighted Euro 2016 last summer, leading to fears among senior British government officials that the violence unleashed by Russian hooligans was sanctioned by the Kremlin. The alleged organiser of the trouble in Marseille has now said: “They were special military forces of football hooligans sent by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to conquer Europe.”

The claims have been made in a documentary, Russia’s Hooligan Army, which will be screened on BBC2 at 9pm on Thursday evening. The programme also shows groups of young men engaging in prearranged brawls against rival firms and preparing physically in order to be ready for next year’s tournament.

A hooligan known only as Vasily the Killer, head of the Gladiators firm of Spartak Moscow supporters and a figure believed to have helped remotely control events in Marseille, alleged Putin’s involvement and said that hooliganism had given him “principles and courage” along with “this feeling you are on top of Everest and can do anything”.

In another interview “Denis” – who led the “Orel Butchers” group that was at the centre of the Marseille violence – said England fans will inevitably be subjected to violence again if they travel to Russia next June. “They can come over and we’ll see,” he said. “Somebody will obviously try to do something, that is like 100% – 100% guaranteed.”

The advice given by Denis to any potential visitors was to “have a family and children around you or something … if you are there with your male friend you should calculate on getting your arse kicked”.

Denis explained that the organisation of Russian hooligans in Marseille gave them the upper hand in any skirmishes with England supporters and was honed in battles that took place in their own cities. “There is some street-fight tactics that we obviously exercised a lot of times fighting in cities,” he said, suggesting that the English were “always stranded” after failing to operate as a group.

A further, anonymous hooligan interviewed in the city of Rostov said England supporters were targeted due to perceptions of their past: “Our opponents are naturally the English because they are the forefathers of hooliganism and naturally they are always awaited.”

He went on to predict: “For some it will be a festival of football, for others it will be a festival of violence.”

Despite the unsubstantiated claims of Kremlin involvement, many hooligans believe they will be subjected to strong measures before the tournament.

“What’s most likely [TO]happen [IS]they will just take down all leaders, all people who are capable of organising anything and just lock them down,” Denis said.

