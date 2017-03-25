Enda Kenny takes time out from EU summit to condemn Séamus Coleman tackle

Republic of Ireland captain suffered a double leg fracture in incident during Wales match

Denis Staunton in Rome

Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is carried off the field during his team’s match against Wales, in Dublin. Photograph: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Republic of Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is carried off the field during his team’s match against Wales, in Dublin. Photograph: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

 

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has expressed his horror at the tackle on Republic of Ireland soccer captain Séamus Coleman during Friday evening’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Coleman suffered a double fracture in his right leg in the challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result of the incident.

The 28-year-old Everton full-back is due to undergo surgery on Saturday for his injuries and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking in Rome on Saturday, where he was attending a meeting of EU leaders, Mr Kenny said the tackle was not what one expected to see in soccer today.

“I thought it was a horrific tackle, a compound fracture, of the Irish captain. It’s a very, very bad blow for Séamus Coleman,” Mr Kenny said.

“I hope the surgeons can mend that in a way that he can continue to play again, which is obviously a great challenge for him.

“It’s not usual to find that level of ferocity in tackles in the beautiful game these days, so good luck to Séamus in his recovery.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.