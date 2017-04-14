David Meyler ruled out for rest of the season with knee injury

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler will play no further part in Hull’s attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League after suffering a season-ending medial knee ligament injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers this season but none in the last month, sustained the issue in training on Thursday.

Hull said in a short statement on Friday evening: “David Meyler will miss the rest of the season after suffering a medial knee ligament injury during training.

“We wish David well with his recovery.”

Corkman Meyler stepped in to start the recent World Cup qualifier against Wales after James McCarthy pulled up in the warm-ups.

He played 79 minutes before being replaced by Aiden McGeady, picking up a yellow card. He also came on after 23 minutes in the 1-0 win over Austria in Vienna last November after Glenn Whelan went off injured.

Ireland play the Austrians at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday June 11th and also play end of season friendlies against Mexico in New Jersey on June 1st and Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium on June 4th.