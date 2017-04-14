David Meyler ruled out for rest of the season with knee injury

Midfielder suffered a medial ligament injury while training with Hull

Republic of Ireland and Hull midfielder David Meyler has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a medial knee ligament injury. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Republic of Ireland and Hull midfielder David Meyler has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a medial knee ligament injury. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland midfielder David Meyler will play no further part in Hull’s attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League after suffering a season-ending medial knee ligament injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers this season but none in the last month, sustained the issue in training on Thursday.

Hull said in a short statement on Friday evening: “David Meyler will miss the rest of the season after suffering a medial knee ligament injury during training.

“We wish David well with his recovery.”

Corkman Meyler stepped in to start the recent World Cup qualifier against Wales after James McCarthy pulled up in the warm-ups.

He played 79 minutes before being replaced by Aiden McGeady, picking up a yellow card. He also came on after 23 minutes in the 1-0 win over Austria in Vienna last November after Glenn Whelan went off injured.

Ireland play the Austrians at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday June 11th and also play end of season friendlies against Mexico in New Jersey on June 1st and Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium on June 4th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.