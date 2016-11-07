Cyrus Christie out for at least three months

Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie is set to be sidelined for at least three months after suffering a suspected fracture in his right foot.

The 24-year-old Derby full-back was injured during his club’s 3-2 Championship victory at Wolves on Saturday and will now miss Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in Austria at the weekend as he faces up to sitting out until well into the new year.

Christie announced the news on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

He said: “Gutted to be out for a minimum of three months. Will see the surgeon to check there is no more damage and get a return date.

“Hopefully it’s a speedy recovery and the rehab goes smoothly and will be back fitter, better and stronger.”

Derby confirmed Christie’s misfortune in a statement on their official website, but did not specify the length of his absence.

The statement said: “Derby County defender Cyrus Christie is set for a spell out of action due to injury.

“The Republic of Ireland international right-back sustained a suspected fracture to a bone in his right foot during Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Christie is due to see a surgeon later this week for further inspection and to also determine how long he will be out of action for.”

Christie, who has made 18 appearances for Derby this season, has established himself as Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman’s understudy in recent months.

He has six senior caps to his name and was a member of the squad which reached the last 16 of the Euro 2016 finals.

The defender’s misfortune will come as a blow to manager Martin O’Neill, who is already without strike duo Shane Long and Daryl Murphy and has doubts over a series of other players.

John O’Shea, Stephen Ward and James McCarthy are all struggling with hamstring problems, the latter’s injury the topic of an increasingly bitter debate between the Republic boss and Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman, while Stephen Quinn is nursing a sore knee.

The squad was due to meet up in Dublin on Monday evening to begin preparations for Saturday’s Group D clash in Vienna with Dundalk duo Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle hoping to make the cut when the initial 35-man party is reduced.